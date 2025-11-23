Girl, 13, arrested on suspicion of woman’s murder released on bail

A 13-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman has been released on bail.

Police said the teenager was detained following an incident in Baydon Close, Moredon, Swindon, on Friday evening.

Officers responded to reports of disorder inside a house and when they arrived a woman in her 50s living at the address was found to be not breathing and declared dead at the scene.

Wiltshire Police said her next of kin had been informed. There were no other reported injuries.

A force spokesman said: “An increased police presence remains in the area today while an investigation continues into the woman’s death.

“There is no wider risk to the public and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“We would encourage anyone with concerns to speak with their local neighbourhood policing team, either by emailing or approaching our officers in person.”