Starmer and Trump agree teams will work together on Ukraine peace plan

Sir Keir Starmer has spoken to Donald Trump on the phone and agreed their teams will work together on the US president’s peace proposal for Ukraine during talks in Geneva tomorrow, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister relayed to Mr Trump what he had discussed with members of the Coalition of the Willing on Ukraine at the G20 summit in South Africa today and agreed to talk to the US leader again tomorrow.

The call came after Sir Keir spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky and reiterated the UK’s “steadfast support” for Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky said he and Sir Keir “covered many nuances of diplomatic work” in efforts to end the war with Russia in the call.

Sir Keir and other leaders have pushed back against the US-drafted plan for Ukraine, raising concerns about proposals to make Kyiv limit its armed forces and give up territory and its path to Nato membership.

US, Ukrainian and European national security advisers (NSAs) are due to gather in Switzerland on Sunday to “go through quite a bit of detail” of the framework, the Prime Minister said earlier.