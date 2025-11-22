Starmer and other Ukraine allies say US-drafted plan ‘will require work’

Sir Keir Starmer and other international leaders have called the US-drafted peace plan for Ukraine “a basis which will require additional work”, as they expressed concerns about the proposal to limit Kyiv’s armed forces.

In a joint statement issued following their meeting at the Johannesburg G20 summit, the leaders also stressed that “borders must not be changed by force”.

Washington reportedly pressed Kyiv to accept the agreement it secretly drafted with Russia, which would see the invaded country make major concessions including giving up territory and cutting the size of its army.

In their response, the Prime Minister and 12 other European and international leaders said: “We welcome the continued US efforts to bring peace to Ukraine.

“The initial draft of the 28-point plan includes important elements that will be essential for a just and lasting peace.

“We believe therefore that the draft is a basis which will require additional work. We are ready to engage in order to ensure that a future peace is sustainable. We are clear on the principle that borders must not be changed by force. We are also concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine’s armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack.

“We reiterate that the implementation of elements relating to the European Union and relating to Nato would need the consent of EU and Nato members respectively.

“We take this opportunity to underline the strength of our continued support to Ukraine. We will continue to coordinate closely with Ukraine and the US over the coming days.”

The Prime Minister held 25-minute talks with France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Friedrich Merz, before the meeting was expanded to include a dozen G7 and G20 leaders including from Japan, Canada, Italy, Norway and the European Union.

The 28-point plan is said to have been negotiated by the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Kremlin representative Kirill Dmitriev, with Kyiv and European allies left out of the process.