Princess Diana’s former personal designer Paul Costelloe dies aged 80

Diana, Princess of Wales’s former personal designer Paul Costelloe has died aged 80, his label has confirmed.

A statement from his fashion brand, which carries his name, said he died surrounded by his family in London.

It read: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Paul Costelloe following a short illness.

Costelloe was best known as the personal designer to the late Diana, Princess of Wales (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“He was surrounded by his wife and seven children and passed peacefully in London.

“We kindly ask that you respect the privacy of the family during this time.”

Born in Dublin in 1945, Costelloe began his career at the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture in Paris, before becoming design assistant to designer Jacques Esterel, later moving to Milan to support Marks and Spencer in their drive to enter the Italian market.

Marks And Spencer’s move into Italy was unsuccessful, but the Irish-American remained in Milan as designer for the luxury department store La Rinascente, before moving to the US, where he was appointed as designer to Anne Fogarty in New York after which he established his own label, Paul Costelloe Collections.

In 1983, he was appointed personal designer to Diana, Princess of Wales, and continued to collaborate with her until her death in 1997.

He mostly dressed Diana for formal occasions, but one of his most memorable outfits for the late princess was a chiffon skirt that became slightly see-through when backlit, that caused some controversy.

Some of Costelloe’s creations were seen recently at London Fashion Week (Lucy North/PA)

His brand continues to this day selling collections including womenswear, menswear, bags and accessories, homeware, jewellery, eyewear and children’s occasionwear.

Costelloe also developed a successful business in developing corporate wear concepts for major multi-nationals and sports teams including British Airways, Delta Airlines and the Irish Olympic Team.

At this year’s London Fashion Week, his brand presented a show which was the epitome of his work over the past four decades: An ode to the old heritage, bold and vibrant streets of Rodeo Drive in 1960s Beverly Hills, with the collection titled Boulevard Of Dreams.

He continued to lead the design team for his company until his death.

In 2010, Costelloe was one of six contemporary Irish fashion designers featured on a set of Irish postage stamps issued by An Post, alongside Louise Kennedy, Lainey Keogh, John Rocha, Philip Treacy and Orla Kiely.

Along with Kennedy, he was a celebrity guest judge for the 2013 final of RTE Television’s Craft Master show.