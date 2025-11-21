Starmer dismisses coup talk as wasted time and praises Burnham’s work as mayor

Sir Keir Starmer has dismissed talk of leadership challenges as “wasted” time, as he declined to reprimand Andy Burnham for fuelling coup speculation.

The Prime Minister evaded a question on a potential future bid to unseat him by the northern politician and instead praised Mr Burnham’s work as mayor of Greater Manchester.

Last week’s extraordinary Labour briefing war over suggestions Health Secretary Wes Streeting was plotting to mount a coup focused fresh attention on Sir Keir’s position.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has also been touted as a potential challenger to Sir Keir (PA)

It was reported that the attacks on Mr Streeting were a ploy to warn off potential leadership contenders, although Sir Keir has said he was assured they did not emanate from No 10.

Asked whether the briefing was helpful and what his message would be to allies considering making similar moves, the Labour leader told reporters travelling with him to the G20 summit in South Africa: “My message would be very much that every minute that we are not talking about the cost of living, and straining every sinew to ensure that those that need our help in relation to the cost of living and feeling better off, and having a better health service, and feeling safer and more secure in their community, is a minute wasted.”

Mr Burnham on Thursday repeatedly refused to rule out challenging Sir Keir for the leadership of the Labour Party, saying he was not in a position to rule out such a move.

The former New Labour minister and ex-MP for Leigh also said he “appreciates the support” of Labour MP Clive Lewis, who said he would be willing to give up his Norwich South seat to allow him to mount a leadership challenge.

Sir Keir faced further calls to quit on Friday, with a second Labour MP joining Mr Lewis in backing a change of leadership.

In an interview with former Labour candidate Ali Milani, Nottingham East MP Nadia Whittome said: “I think there does have to be a new leader.

“Even if Keir Starmer had a radical change of direction, I don’t think people would believe him. And I don’t think people around him would allow that to happen.

“So I think there has to be a change in leadership, a change in personnel, of the people in Number 10, and a completely different direction for the party.”

Nadia Whittome has become the second Labour MP to publicly call for a change in the party’s leadership (PA)

Mr Burnham has been touted as a possible successor to the Prime Minister by those unhappy with the direction of the Government, but he would need to return to the Commons to launch a bid for the top job.

Pressed on whether Mr Burnham should ease off, Sir Keir told journalists: “Andy’s doing a really good job as mayor in Manchester and we work very closely together.

“Only two days after Labour Party conference we were in Manchester together in the aftermath of the terrible attack on the synagogue there.

“I spoke to Andy as soon as I heard about that attack when I was in Denmark. It was one of the first calls I made to get an assessment on the ground from him.

“I spoke to him the next day then I went up and met him and went through the briefings.”