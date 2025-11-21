Man accused of gun murder of dog walker to face trial next year

A man accused of murdering a dog walker by shooting him with a shotgun will stand trial next year.

David Campbell, 76, is accused of killing Brian Low on a track near Aberfeldy on February 16, 2024 after disabling CCTV cameras in an attempt to conceal his own whereabouts.

He is charged with fatally wounding 65-year-old Mr Low, “having previously evinced malice and ill-will towards him”.

On Friday, a virtual preliminary hearing took place to discuss the case, with judge Lord Cubie presiding.

Advocate depute Greg Farrell said a proposed witness, Michael Campbell, had died “relatively recently”, but the Crown is nevertheless in a position to continue to trial.

Campbell faces further charges, including breaches of the peace in several incidents dating back to 1995.

It was six days before it was established that Brian Low had been shot (PA)

He is charged with using an airgun for which he did not have a certificate between May 2017 and February 2024.

On the same day as the alleged murder of Mr Low, he is accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by disposing of the shotgun and the airgun referred to in other charges.

He is also charged with having replacement tyres fitted to an electric bicycle which was used in the alleged murder.

Campbell has denied all the charges against him, with his lawyer lodging a notice of alibi in respect of the murder charge.

Lord Cubie said the case would progress to a trial diet in February.

Mr Low had retired from his job as a groundsman at the Edradynate Estate in 2023.

Following his death on the track near Pitilie, it was not established that he had been shot until a post-mortem examination six days later.