Youngsters risk being ‘pushed back into long waits’ for mental health support

The majority of drop-in centres that provide mental health support for 11 to 25-year-olds have said they will be forced to significantly reduce services or close entirely when Government funding comes to an end next year.

Early support hubs are designed to help children and young people with minor mental health issues before they develop into more serious problems.

However, the £7 million a year investment for the 24 centres across England is set to end in March 2026.

Experts warn the move could potentially undo “years of progress” and will lead to thousands of youngsters being “pushed back into long waits” for care.

The poll of 16 early support hubs, carried out by Youth Access, found half expect to close as a result of funding coming to an end while more than two-thirds (69%) said they will reduce services significantly.

Three-quarters expect to make staff redundant and only two centres have secured partial funding to continue providing services.

Cassandra Harrison, chief executive of Youth Access, said: “It’s hard to square the Government’s commitment to prevention and community support with its decision to end funding for early support hubs.

“These hubs deliver exactly what ministers and young people say they want – fast, local help that stops problems before they reach crisis point. Pulling the plug now risks undoing years of progress and leaving thousands of young people without vital support.

“We urge the Government to set out a clear plan for transitional funding to keep early support hubs open.”

In July, the Government announced plans to roll out Young Futures hubs, targeting areas with high levels of knife crime and anti-social behaviour.

Eight hubs will launch this year, backed by £2 million, with 50 expected to open over the next four years.

However, Ms Harrison warned that ending funding for early support hubs could risk the initiative’s success.

“Without it, vital services will vanish just as demand is rising – undermining the Young Futures vision before it’s even begun,” she said.

According to NHS data, about one in five children and young adults aged eight to 25 in England have a probable mental disorder.

The early support hub funding also allowed existing centres to provide more services in deprived areas.

One user of the Young Person’s Advisory Service, which has supported more than 1,500 young people in Sefton and Knowsley in Merseyside, said the end of funding “feels like a backpedal”.

Another said: “I am really worried about organisations not getting funded properly. It makes me anxious thinking about waiting times going up, meaning I won’t be able to access support and then my issues will get worse before I can get help to get better.

“I don’t know what I would do or where I would go if I couldn’t access support in this hub.”

Monique Collier, chief executive of Young Person’s Advisory Service, said: “The Government has championed early intervention as the answer to rising demand, yet it’s dismantling the very services that work.

“Without this funding, thousands of young people will lose timely support and be pushed back into long waits and crisis care.”

Gemma Byrne, policy and influencing manager at mental health charity Mind, said: “Early support hubs are a lifeline for the mental health of children and young people, which we know is a key issue for the Government.

“Ending funding for these hubs sends a confusing message about the Government’s priorities, especially as separate but very similar Young Futures hubs are set to be rolled out – the Government needs make sure it’s joining the dots.

“If the funding isn’t continued beyond March 2026, thousands of young people will have their continuity of care disrupted and left with even fewer routes to help.”

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Early Support Hubs are a pilot scheme that have played a key role in supporting the introduction of Young Futures Hubs from next year.

“They will deliver a similar service that will increase opportunities for young people and ensure they have essential access to early mental health support.

“We are committed to transforming children’s mental health services, including rolling out mental health support teams in schools and colleges across the country, recruiting 8,500 additional mental health workers, and investing an extra £688 million this year in mental health services.”