Trump family ‘delighted’ Scotland and Tartan Army will be at World Cup

Eric Trump has congratulated Scotland on qualifying for the World Cup, saying his family are “delighted”.

Scotland sealed their place at the men’s World Cup for the first time in nearly 30 years with a dramatic 4-2 win over Denmark at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Tuesday evening.

Mr Trump, one of US President Donald Trump’s sons, said the family are looking forward to welcoming the Tartan Army to North America when the tournament takes place there next year.

Eric Trump joined his father Donald to open their new golf course in Aberdeenshire over the summer (PA)

The Trump Organisation owns two golf resorts in Scotland and Eric Trump and his father visited the country this summer.

Eric Trump, executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, said: “Congratulations to Scotland and we are delighted to see the team qualify.

“We look forward to welcoming the fans to America next summer.”

First Minister John Swinney said on Wednesday that Scotland is “utterly rejoicing” after the team secured qualification.

The Tartan Army will be heading to North America next summer to watch Scotland play in the World Cup for the first time since 1998 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scott McTominay scored the first goal early in the game at Hampden with an overhead kick before the Danes equalised.

Substitute Lawrence Shankland then restored Scotland’s lead in the 78th minute following a corner, only for the Danes to equalise again.

However, in six minutes of added time, Kieran Tierney scored a strike from 25 yards while Kenny McLean then scored a goal from the halfway line.

That left Scotland top of the group and meant they had secured a place in next summer’s World Cup finals – ending a 28-year-wait.