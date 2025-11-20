Sub-zero weather warnings issued for 10 counties in Ireland amid cold snap

Low-temperature warnings have been issued for 10 counties in Ireland as a cold snap hits the island.

A snow and ice warning in Northern Ireland has lifted but hazardous conditions remain as temperatures hover around sub-zero levels in some areas.

Irish forecaster Met Eireann has warned of widespread frost and icy stretches for several counties south of the border, creating hazardous travelling conditions and animal welfare issues.

It said temperatures could fall to a minimum of minus 3C for counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Tipperary.

People drive their vehicles along the Glenshane Pass in Co Londonderry (Liam McBurney/PA)

A status yellow low-temperature warning has been issued for those 10 counties from 11pm on Thursday until 8am on Friday.

During the day, Met Eireann said it would be cold with sunny spells and scattered showers, which will become isolated later.

Most of the showers will be in the north and west, with some being wintry.

In Northern Ireland, snow hit some high ground areas and the coldest temperature of the season so far, minus 2.8C, was recorded at Altnahinch Filters in Co Antrim.

The Met Office has issued several snow and ice warnings for Great Britain, with some schools in northern Scotland and Wales forced to close as a result.