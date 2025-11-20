Ripley’s ‘flush with excitement’ after buying gold toilet worth £9.3m

Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! has said it is “flush with excitement” after buying a solid gold toilet for 12.1 million US dollars (£9.3 million) at auction.

An edition of the fully functioning toilet from Maurizio Cattelan was installed at the Solomon R Guggenheim Museum in New York in 2016 for a year, with visitors encouraged to use the toilet as they would any other.

The first casting was later stolen from Blenheim Palace in 2019 after a gang of thieves smashed their way in to the stately home and ripped out the fully functioning 18-carat gold toilet during a raid.

Ripley’s has bought the only surviving edition of the 101.2kg toilet, titled America, at Sotheby’s Now And Contemporary Evening Auction 2025.

A social media post on the official Ripley’s account said: “This World Toilet Day, we’re flush with excitement! Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! has purchased a solid gold toilet for $12.1 million!

“Created by artist Maurizio Cattelan, the solid gold toilet titled America is now the most valuable exhibit to join the Ripley’s collection.

“The 18-carat throne first dazzled visitors at the Guggenheim in 2016 before disappearing in 2019 from Blenheim Palace in an overnight caper.

“Believe It Or Not!, that edition is still missing! Ripley’s has purchased the only fully fabricated edition of the golden throne still known to exist, and we intend to keep this one from embarking on any unexpected adventures.

“Ripley’s plans to display the sculpture in all its glory, giving guests the chance to get up close to the world’s most extravagant restroom fixture.

“As for whether guests will ever be permitted to take the ultimate golden seat on this fully functional toilet? The team is exploring possibilities.

“But such an opportunity requires serious planning and someone brave enough to ensure everything keeps flowing in the right direction.”

In November 2024, Cattelan’s Comedian, a banana fastened to a wall with duct tape, was auctioned for 6.2 million dollars (£4.7 million).