One dead in Waterford plane crash

One person has died in a small plane crash near the south coast of Ireland.

Emergency responders including rescue helicopters and police rushed to the scene at Lisselan near Tramore, Co Waterford, after the light civil aircraft crashed at approximately 12.50pm on Thursday.

Air crash investigators described the plane as a “twin-engined general aviation aircraft”.

The victim appears to have been the sole occupant of the plane, according to the Irish police service An Garda Siochana.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) of the Department of Transport is investigating the incident with the emergency services and the Irish Aviation Authority.

The AAIU said it is deploying four air accident inspectors to the site.

Online flight-tracking websites show the privately owned Vulcanair P68C was flying between Sligo and Beziers, in France, when it turned around off the south coast of Ireland and headed back towards Waterford Airport before the crash.

Sinn Fein TD for Waterford David Cullinane said the crash was a “shock” to the local area, adding that the community’s thoughts are with whoever was on the plane.

The scene is being preserved and investigations are ongoing.