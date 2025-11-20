Nando’s opening 14 restaurants in UK as profits jump higher

Nando’s has said it is accelerating UK restaurant openings as the chicken chain reported stronger sales and profits for the past year.

The peri-peri chicken business however also flagged that increased cost pressures, after tax and wage increases in April, will affect its performance for the current financial year.

The South African-owned business revealed in its latest set of accounts it is seeking to open 14 new restaurants across the UK over the current year to February.

The expansion programme, which includes a number of sites which have already launched, comes after the business opened 12 UK sites a year earlier.

Nando’s said the new restaurants include sites in Bedford, Derby, Peterborough, Bishop Auckland, Maidenhead, Sheffield, Edinburgh Gyle, Paddington and Liverpool Edge Lane.

The group said it is seeking to increase the number of company-owned restaurants and also expand its wider international footprint.

In freshly filed accounts, Nando’s said it saw sales grow over the half-year to August and it has been “encouraged by customer demand”.

Nando’s saw profits and revenues rise over the past year (Tim Goode/PA)

The company said it has been seeking to manage increased cost pressures on the group through productivity improvements and measures such as rolling out energy efficient grills in the UK and Ireland to reduce energy costs.

It added: “While these actions have been effective in mitigating some of the impact, we anticipate that cost pressures will continue to affect our overall performance in the current financial year.”

Nando’s reported revenues lifted by 8% to £1.48 billion for the previous financial year, to February 23 2025, as “strong customer demand” helped drive an increase in sales volumes.

Meanwhile, its operating profits more than doubled to £146.6 million for the year from £59.8 million, boosted by stronger sales and a one-off receipt.

Rob Papps, group chief executive of Nando’s, said: “The 2025 financial year saw Nando’s continue to deliver a strong sales performance driven by robust consumer demand for our flame-grilled peri-peri chicken supported by our strong brand and customer proposition.

“The macro-economic outlook for the financial year ending February 2026 remains uncertain, however we see significant growth potential in all our markets and are continuing to invest for the future, with further menu innovation, enhancements to our digital capabilities and new restaurant openings planned in all our markets, including 14 in the UK.”