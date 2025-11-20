Minister declines to say reported US-Russia peace plan ‘unacceptable’

A Foreign Office minister has declined to brand a reported US and Russia peace plan which would see Ukraine make significant concessions as unacceptable.

Hamish Falconer said he would not be drawn on media reports which suggest the new framework would require Ukraine to give up territory and accept limits on the size of its army to end the war.

Downing Street said it shares US President Donald Trump’s desire to end the war but added “only the Ukrainian people can determine their future”.

The draft plan has not been confirmed by Washington or Moscow.

US army secretary Dan Driscoll is making a visit to Kyiv on Thursday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a post on X, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said: “Achieving a durable peace will require both sides to agree to difficult but necessary concessions.

“That is why we are and will continue to develop a list of potential ideas for ending this war based on input from both sides of this conflict.”

Mr Falconer said the Government is committed to “the principle that international borders must not be changed by force” as he responded to questions in the Commons.

Tabling an urgent question, shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel asked if reports of the plan were accurate and pressed the Government to set out its position.

She added: “(Was) the UK involved in drawing up these proposals? The report suggests that the Ukrainian armed forces will be reduced and limited as a result of these proposals, what is the Government’s view on this?”

Mr Falconer replied: “She will, I’m sure, have seen the US Secretary of State’s statement this morning, in which he indicates that there are a range of ideas that are being discussed.”

“We remain committed to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force. And I know that is a principle held with great force across the whole of the House,” he added.

He said Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper is in regular discussions with the US.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sir Bernard Jenkin, Conservative MP for Harwich and North Essex, later asked: “Can he underline the point that the Trump proposals are unacceptable, and will he join all the Nato allies together to make it clear to the United States that these proposals are unacceptable?”

Mr Falconer replied: “He asked about our position in relation to some of the media speculation, he’ll understand why I’m reluctant to be drawn in great detail.

“I can point him to the very clear statement from the G7 last week, and indeed, to the latest comments from the US Secretary of State this morning.”

A No 10 spokesman said: “We share President (Donald) Trump’s desire to bring this barbaric war to an end.

“Russia could do this tomorrow by withdrawing its forces and ending its illegal invasion, but instead (Vladimir) Putin continues to send a barrage of missiles and drones into Ukraine, destroying the lives of innocent Ukrainians, including children and the elderly.

“We welcome all efforts that seek to secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

“We have been repeatedly clear that only the Ukrainian people can determine their future.

“In the meantime, we will continue our support for Ukraine and help ensure that they have the military equipment and resources they need to defend themselves from such continued aggression while sustaining economic pressure on people to bear down on the revenues that are funding the war.”