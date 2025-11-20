Man accused of chainsaw attack shouted ‘I want the media here’, trial told

A man accused of attempting to murder four police officers shouted “I want the media here” as he waved a chainsaw at them, a court has heard.

Liridon Kastrati, 32, is accused of ramming a car into a marked police vehicle and then brandishing a chainsaw at officers in Paisley, Renfrewshire, in broad daylight on May 6, 2024.

It is alleged he stole a black Volkswagen car on the town’s George Street and drove it “at excessive speed”, before mounting the pavement and colliding with a police car containing two officers.

Kastrati is then alleged to have pulled a chainsaw out of a bag, started it, and run at officers while shouting and swearing.

He has denied attempting to murder four police officers, breach of the peace and motoring offences.

On the second day of his trial, the High Court in Paisley on Thursday heard evidence from Pcs Kelly Ferris and Gary Cowan, who had been in the police car when it was struck at about 1.30pm.

Pc Ferris, who had been in the passenger seat, said she was “completely dazed and quite scared” following the impact, and that the car was “filling with smoke” from its airbags.

She said when she got out of the car and started to look for Pc Cowan, who had got out of the vehicle first, she “heard the chainsaw just to my right hand side and looked in that direction”.

She continued: “I saw a male chasing my colleague down Glasgow Road.”

The 47-year-old said she began running after them, shouting to the man to “put the chainsaw down”, and at one point when she was “about a dozen paces” away he stopped running and turned to face her.

She told the court: “He was swinging the chainsaw back and forward, and he was shouting to ‘get the cameras, I want the media here, get the media here’.”

She said throughout the incident she focused on keeping her distance from the man, adding: “I knew if he got near me he would kill me.”

The court also heard evidence from Kastrati’s brother Leonard Kastrati, who said the black Volkswagen Passat used in the incident belonged to him.

The 29-year-old told the court that on May 6 he had been on his way back to Albania on a visit, and his brother had gone to his house on Glasgow Road and taken the car without his permission.

He said Kastrati did not have a UK driving licence at the time of the incident, and he confirmed the chainsaw used in the incident did not belong to him.

Leonard Kastrati also said his brother came to the UK “about seven years ago”, and that since his arrival he had experienced problems in relation to his immigration status.

The court was also was shown multiple CCTV and mobile phone clips from the five-minute period between the collision and the arrest being made.

Some showed a black car driving along Glasgow Road and then colliding with the police car at the junction with Buchlyvie Road.

Others showed Pc Cowan in a hi-vis police uniform running down the middle of Glasgow Road, being chased by a man in a grey top.

Asked by prosecutor John Keenan KC on Thursday to describe the figure in grey, Pc Cowan said: “That was the person chasing me with the chainsaw.”

On Wednesday, Pc Cowan told the court he was “terrified” during the chase, and that he thought his pursuer was going to “saw my arms off, chop my head off”.

The court also heard medical examinations showed both officers had sustained injuries in the crash.

Pc Cowan was diagnosed with a “whiplash-type injury” and a knee injury which kept him off work for four months, and the court heard he continues to suffer from knee issues to this day.

Pc Ferris also suffered a whiplash-type injury and had to take three weeks off.

Kastrati was present in court dressed in a green fleece jacket, and followed proceedings with the assistance of an Albanian interpreter.

The trial continues.