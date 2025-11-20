Home Secretary outlines overhaul of rules for legal migrants

Migrants could only be eligible for benefits and social housing once they become British citizens and those in the country illegally could have to wait up to 30 years for long-term residency in the UK under new plans.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is unveiling a shake-up to rules for legal migration just days after announcing reforms to the asylum system.

Ms Mahmood said: “Migration will always be a vital part of Britain’s story. But the scale of arrivals in recent years has been unprecedented.

“To settle in this country forever is not a right, but a privilege. And it must be earned.

“I am replacing a broken immigration system with one that prioritises contribution, integration and respect for the British sense of fair play.”

The plan for “earned” settlement and doubling the wait time before being eligible for long-term status was first announced under the Government’s immigration white paper in May, and is aimed at reducing the number of people coming to the UK.

Migrants will be able to apply for indefinite leave to remain in the UK after 10 years, instead of five years currently.

But the Government said there will be ways for residents to qualify for settlement faster through a new contribution-based model, such as by volunteering in the local community, having a high level of English and not being on benefits.