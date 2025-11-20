Diary Of A Wimpy Kid author surprises pupils with primary school visit

The author of the 300 million-selling Diary Of A Wimpy Kid series has delighted primary school pupils with a surprise visit.

Children at Seaham Trinity Primary School in County Durham expected a dull assembly from the Regional Inspector of Textbooks and Reading Materials about the proper care of library books, before the American author Jeff Kinney stepped on stage.

The school is one of 600 schools supported by the National Literacy Trust’s World of Stories programme, developed in partnership with Puffin Books, which equips primary schools to champion reading for pleasure.

Pupils thought they were going to have a dull assembly before Jeff Kinney’s surprise visit (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Kinney was celebrating the publication of Partypooper, the 20th book in his Wimpy Kid series and talked to children about his hugely popular creation and how to become an author.

After the event, he said: “It’s so important that we do what we can to ensure that children are excited about reading and feel a sense of achievement when they finish a book that aligns with their interests.

“It was an honour to be able to surprise the students at Seaham Trinity Primary School as part of my visit to the UK.”

He added: “It was such a privilege to interact with kids at Seaham Trinity Primary.

“I felt a real connection with the kids, many of whom I can see writing their own stories later on.

“When I was a kid, I never got to meet any authors. I’m hoping that today’s visit will help kids envision themselves as authors and illustrators in the future.”

Later, Kinney met pupil librarians at a conference in Durham, the first event of its kind, where he thanked them for their work.