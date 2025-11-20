Around 100 schools in northern Scotland closed as snow brings more disruption

Around 100 schools in northern Scotland are closed as snow and ice bring further disruption across the area.

Much of the north of Scotland is covered by a Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice, which has been in force throughout the week, and is due to end at 9pm on Thursday.

More than 90 schools are shut in Aberdeenshire, while two are shut in Moray.

In the Highlands, seven are closed, while many have delayed opening times due to the weather.

The conditions have also caused disruption on roads in the region.

The A90 in Aberdeen was closed in both directions between Cleanhill roundabout and the Stonehaven roundabout on Thursday morning because of snow, with reports of many vehicles being stuck.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area.

A yellow weather warning of snow and ice was also in place in the Scottish Borders, where it is in force until 11.59pm on Thursday.

The Met Office said that in the yellow weather warning areas, there may be possible travel delays on roads, delays and cancellations on public transport services, and the risk of injury because of slippery terrain was higher than usual.

Power cuts were also possible and mobile phone signal may be affected, while rural communities may also be cut off.

Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said previously: “Cold Arctic air from the north is firmly in charge of the UK’s weather, bringing the first notable cold snap of this autumn and giving an early taste of winter weather.

Wintry showers were affecting areas exposed to the brisk northerly wind, including Cullercoats on North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“As a result, winter hazards are likely through the next few days, with snow and ice a particular hazard, and the coldest conditions likely on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Wintry showers will affect areas exposed to the brisk northerly wind, in particular Northern Ireland, south-west Wales, south-west England, north-east England and across the northern half of Scotland.

“Whilst not all places will see lying snow, where showers are most frequent, accumulations of 2-5cm will be possible.

“On higher ground in Scotland, 15-20cm could accumulate and potentially as much as 15-25cm over the North York Moors and Yorkshire Wolds.”