Wintry conditions to continue around the coasts after 7cm of snow recorded

Wintry conditions are expected to continue around the coasts after up to 7cm (2.7in) of snow fell in parts of the UK.

The Met Office said conditions in central inland areas will likely be brighter and drier, with wintry showers on the coasts of north Scotland as well as the east and west coasts of the UK, after snow fell overnight and on Wednesday morning.

Areas including London, Hertfordshire, Berkshire, Surrey, Essex, Shropshire and Northumberland saw snow, with Met Office weather stations in Lake Vyrnwy in Powys, Wales, recording 7cm of lying snow at 8am.

Other weather stations reporting lying snow include Lerwick in Shetland which saw 5cm, 4cm in Loch Glascarnoch and 7cm in Altnaharra, both in the Scottish Highlands, 2cm in Aviemore, Invernesshire, and 1cm each in Dyce, Aberdeenshire, Drumalbin in Lanarkshire and at Redesdale Camp in Northumberland.

A Met Office spokesman said while there were no records of lying snow in the south, there are areas where snow is falling but not settling and there may be areas away from the weather stations where a “dusting” of snow has settled.

Providing an update on the forecast, the spokesman said: “We will continue to see wintry showers on the windward coasts, so north Scotland as well as the east and west coasts of the UK.

“It’ll be brighter and drier in central inland areas. The front that has brought some falling snow in parts of the midlands and south of England this morning will clear south and then we’ll continue to see wintry showers through the day.

“A number of warnings have been issued to cover the accumulations of snow in these areas, with an amber area for a part of north east England.”

Multiple Met Office yellow warnings for ice and snow have also been issued for the coming days, covering Northern Ireland, parts of Wales, northern and south-westerly parts of England and much of Scotland.

Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “Cold Arctic air from the north is firmly in charge of the UK’s weather, bringing the first notable cold snap of this autumn and giving an early taste of winter weather.

“As a result, winter hazards are likely through the next few days, with snow and ice a particular hazard, and the coldest conditions likely on Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow fell overnight in Castleside, County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Wintry showers will affect areas exposed to the brisk northerly wind, in particular Northern Ireland, southwest Wales, south-west England, north-east England and across the northern half of Scotland.

“Whilst not all places will see lying snow, where showers are most frequent accumulations of 2-5cm will be possible.

“On higher ground in Scotland, 15-20cm could accumulate, and potentially as much as 15-25cm over the North York Moors and Yorkshire Wolds.”