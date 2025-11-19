Viral TikTok summer trend helps drive record Jet2 demand

The viral TikTok trend of the summer has helped Jet2 notch up record passenger numbers, as its tagline “Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday” gathered more than 80 billion global views across social media.

The holiday firm said it saw 750,000 more passengers fly with the group in the six months to September 30, at 14.1 million.

Jet2 said its “instantly recognisable” advertising slogan was mentioned in 11.8 million social media posts, with Jess Glynne’s song Hold My Hand also named the global Song of the Summer 2025 by TikTok, helping raise brand awareness among younger generations.

Shares in the firm jumped 4% as it reported a 1% rise in first-half pre-tax profits to £800.3 million, as revenues also hit an all-time high of £5.34 billion, up 5% year-on-year.

Jet2 also revealed that the average price of a package holiday rose 3% over the half-year to £933 on average as the group said it passed on some cost pressures to customers.

Despite this, it saw package-holiday customers increase 1% to 4.73 million, while flight-only passengers rose 16% to 4.77 million.

Chief executive Steve Heapy said holidaymakers were continuing to book closer to departure dates for the winter season, as they did over the summer months.

The firm has increased its programme for the winter season, with its on-sale seat capacity up 7.7% year-on-year, at 5.5 million seats.

Mr Heapy said: “Customers may be booking later, but it is clear they still want their well-earned holidays in the sun.”

“We believe the annual overseas holiday remains a cherished priority for many, often taking precedence over other discretionary spending even in uncertain economic times,” he said.

The results follow Jet2’s announcement last week that it plans to launch flights and holidays from Gatwick airport, starting from next March.