University principal vows no compulsory job cuts before July amid strike action

The principal of Edinburgh University has said there will be no compulsory redundancies at the institution before July, as part of a “fair and carefully considered offer” to unions.

Lecturers and staff with the University and College Union Edinburgh (UCUE) went on strike earlier this week in a dispute over plans to make cuts of £140 million.

The latest round of industrial action follows a week-long walkout in September and a one-day strike in the summer.

Union officials say the plans could lead to 1,800 jobs being lost.

Sir Peter Mathieson, principal and vice-chancellor of the university, said a number of meetings with the unions have taken place.

He said: “It remains our position that, wherever possible, we will seek to avoid compulsory redundancies.

“It is also important that we protect our students and staff from further disruption, while fulfilling our responsibility to secure the university’s long-term financial stability.

“We have recently put forward a fair and carefully considered offer.

“This includes a proposal, in line with UCUE’s request, that there would be no compulsory redundancies through our cost-saving programme before July 2026.

“At a time when responsible action is required to safeguard our university’s future, we stand ready to continue negotiations with UCUE and reach a sustainable solution.”

The UCU began three days of strike action on Monday, saying the dispute should have been resolved “months ago”.

Sophia Woodman, Edinburgh University UCU branch president, said earlier: “With hundreds of staff having already left, some pushed out, and thousands more worried for their future, university senior management need to finally do the right thing – commit to no compulsory redundancies and accept the union’s open offer of meaningful talks with a view to ending the dispute.

“Unless and until they do, the threat of more strikes, more disruption and a marking and assessment boycott will hang over the university.

“Students know exactly who’s to blame.”