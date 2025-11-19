Two men arrested in connection with attempted murder of senior police officer

Two men have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) announced two men aged 37 and 73 were arrested in the Ardboe area and detained under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday evening.

Police confirmed the men were taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

In February 2023, Mr Caldwell was shot several times while he was off duty and with his young son, packing up after coaching a youth football team.

The attack was later claimed by the New IRA.

Forensic officers at the scene of the shooting in 2023 (Liam McBurney/PA)

Several people have previously appeared in court charged with offences linked to the shooting attack.

Mr Caldwell has since retired from the PSNI on medical grounds.

In 2024, he was presented with the King’s Police Medal for distinguished services in the police service by the Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace.

Speaking then, he said he was still recovering from his injuries after being shot nine times.

“The recovery is going very well. That’s thanks to the medical teams and thanks to the support from family and friends, and from my wife and my son,” he added.