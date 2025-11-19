Train stabbing accused remanded in custody charged with further offences

A court has heard a man accused over a mass stabbing on a high-speed train in Cambridgeshire will face seven further offences including two more counts of attempted murder.

Anthony Williams, 32, is charged with the attempted murder of a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and the attempted murder of a 22-year-old man, William Ogelby.

The two separate incidents are both said to have happened in Peterborough on October 31, the former at a footbridge above Henry Penn Walk and the latter at Rail World car park.

Williams, who did not appear at Wednesday’s hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, is also accused of the attempted wounding of 22-year-old Dawid Taborski.

A forensic investigator on the platform by the train at Huntingdon station after the stabbing attack (Joe Giddens/PA)

It is alleged that this happened at a footbridge above Henry Penn Walk in Peterborough, also on October 31.

Williams is also charged with affray at Ritzy’s Barbers in Queens Walk, Peterborough, an incident said to have happened on October 31.

He is also accused of the theft of a pack of knives, described in a court document as a “four-pack of kitchen knives to the value of £15” from an Asda store in Stevenage.

This theft was said to have happened on October 31.

Williams is charged with the assault of Jordan Morley on a King’s Cross to Peterborough train on November 1.

He is also charged with possessing a bladed article in a public place at a footbridge near Henry Penn Walk, the Rail World car park and Queen’s Walk, all in Peterborough, on October 31.

Prosecutor Faye Rolfe said following the hearing that the two counts of attempted murder and the attempted wounding were alleged to have happened at around 7pm on October 31.

She said the affray at the barbershop was alleged to have happened at around 7.20pm, and the theft was alleged to have happened at around 10.30pm.

Williams is also charged with affray at Ritzy’s Barbers in Queens Walk, Peterborough (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ms Rolfe said the common assault was alleged to have happened at around 7am on November 1.

Williams, who did not attend Wednesday’s hearing, was not asked to enter pleas and no application for bail was made.

District judge Ken Sheraton remanded Williams, of Langford Road, Peterborough, in custody until a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on December 17.

Earlier this month, Williams was remanded into custody at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court charged over a mass stabbing on an LNER train from Doncaster to London on November 1.

He was charged with 10 counts of attempted murder over the incident on the train, which led to 11 people being treated at hospital.

He is also accused of the attempted murder of a 17-year-old on a DLR train at Pontoon Dock in east London.

Williams is due to appear before Cambridge Crown Court in relation to these charges on December 1.