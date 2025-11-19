Teenagers turn to chatbots as they find it easier than talking to humans – study

Almost a fifth of young people turn to chatbots because they find it easier than talking to a real person while some even say they trust artificial intelligence (AI) more than humans, according to research.

More than three quarters of those aged 11-18 surveyed said they are mostly on screens in their free time, with almost half (48%) spending the majority of their spare time in their bedrooms.

A boss of the youth organisation which commissioned the research warned that while AI will be an increasing part of society, it must not come at the expense of “rich, human connection”.

The “Generation Isolation” research for the OnSide youth charity found almost four in 10 young people across England said they have used AI for advice, support or companionship.

The main reason for using such technology instead of asking a human was because those surveyed felt it was quicker (51%), while other reasons given were that it was fun (35%) and easier than talking to a real person (19%).

Around 9% said they used AI because they felt embarrassed or awkward talking to an adult, while 6% said they had no-one else to talk to and the same proportion said they trusted AI more than people.

OnSide chief executive Jamie Masraff said: “AI will play a growing role in school and the workplace, and young people must learn to navigate that – but not at the expense of rich, human connection and the development of social skills. While AI can feel supportive it can’t replace the empathy and understanding that comes from in-person, real-life support.

“With such high levels of anxiety and loneliness, every young person should be able to access support from a trusted adult and safe, affordable and welcoming spaces where they can build social confidence, gain skills, find friends and discover those new shared interests that forge life-long connections.”