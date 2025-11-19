Piper describes ‘honour’ of playing at Scotland’s World Cup finals clincher

The piper who played on the pitch ahead of Scotland’s World Cup qualifying win over Denmark has said it was an “incredible honour” to do so.

Major Stevie Small, performance director at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, played Flower Of Scotland ahead of the kick-off at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening.

Scotland secured their place at next summer’s World Cup in North America with a 4-2 win over Denmark in Glasgow.

It is the first time the country has qualified for the men’s World Cup since 1998.

Scotland’s Scott McTominay scored the opening goal during the win over Denmark (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking after the match, Major Small said: “Leading the Scotland team in the national anthem on the night we qualified for the 2026 World Cup was an incredible honour.

“The atmosphere at Hampden was the best I’ve ever experienced, the crowd were so loud I could barely hear myself play.

“It took me right back to when Kenny Dalglish scored against Wales in 77 to send us to Argentina.

“Working with the Tattoo has opened the door to so many unexpected opportunities like this and I feel genuinely privileged.

“And yes… I’ll absolutely be following the team to the World Cup next year. C’mon Scotland!”