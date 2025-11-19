Man to appear in court in connection with Caldwell attempted murder

A 73-year-old man has been charged with preparation of terrorism acts by police investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

In February 2023, Mr Caldwell was shot several times while he was off duty and with his young son, packing up after coaching a youth football team.

Several people have previously appeared in court charged with offences linked to the shooting attack.

Mr Caldwell has since retired from the PSNI on medical grounds.

The PSNI arrested two men, aged 37 and 73, in connection with the attempted murder on Tuesday evening.

Detectives from the PSNI Serious Crime Branch have charged the 73-year-old man following his arrest and subsequent detention under the Terrorism Act.

The man, arrested in the Ardboe area, has been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts and perverting the course of justice.

He is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The 37-year-old man has been released to be reported to the PPS.

In 2024, Mr Caldwell was presented with the King’s Police Medal for distinguished service in the police service by the Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace.