Katie Price’s ex-husband in court accused of raping girl, 13

Katie Price’s ex-husband has appeared in court accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Kieran Hayler is charged with three counts of rape and one of sexual assault, with the alleged offences reported to have taken place at an address in West Sussex in 2016.

He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during a short hearing.

The 38-year-old, who has 195,000 followers on Instagram, was not required to enter any pleas to the charges.

The defendant married Price in 2013 but the couple later divorced.

The alleged victim is not part of Hayler’s or Ms Price’s extended families.

Hayler, of West Sussex, was granted bail on the condition that he does not contact the alleged victim.

He is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court for a plea hearing on December 17.