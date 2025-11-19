Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Wintry scenes across the UK as cold snap brings freezing conditions

Parts of Scotland and the north-east of England were among the areas to see snow settle.

By contributor PA
Published
Supporting image for story: In Pictures: Wintry scenes across the UK as cold snap brings freezing conditions
A robin perches on an icy tree in the Cairngorms (Jane Barlow/PA)

Snow has blanketed parts of the UK as a cold snap brings freezing conditions.

The wintry conditions are expected to continue around the coasts after up to 7cm of snow fell in parts of the UK.

A person walking their dog in the snow in County Durham
A person walking their dog in the snow in County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Snow covers St Andrew’s Church on Kiln Pit Hill in Northumberland
Snow covers St Andrew’s Church on Kiln Pit Hill in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A train travelling from Inverness through snowy conditions near Dalwhinnie
A train travelling from Inverness through snowy conditions near Dalwhinnie (Jane Barlow/PA)
A person removing snow off their car in Tow Law, County Durham
A person removing snow off their car in Tow Law, County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A snow-covered town in County Durham
Snow and ice warnings have come into force across the UK (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Further south, places including London, Hertfordshire, Berkshire, Surrey, Essex and Shropshire also saw snow falling.

A snow plough makes the conditions easier for drivers
A snow plough makes the conditions easier for drivers (Jane Barlow/PA)
Snow covering Castleside, County Durham
Snow covered the area in Castleside, County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A person cycles through snowfall in Crawley
A person cycles through snowfall in Crawley (James Manning/PA)
A car drives through snow in the Scottish Highlands
A car drives through snow in the Scottish Highlands (Jane Barlow/PA)
A person takes photographs of snow on an arch in Carrbridge in the Scottish Highlands
A person takes photographs of snow on an arch in Carrbridge in the Scottish Highlands (Jane Barlow/PA)