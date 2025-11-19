HPV jab ‘protects against pregnancy complications’ – study

Schoolgirls who get the HPV vaccination could be less likely to have severe pregnancy complications in later life, a study suggests.

Teenagers aged 12 and 13 are offered the vaccine which protects against the human papillomavirus (HPV).

Since 2008, girls have been offered the jab which protects against a number of cancers including cervical, mouth and throat cancer.

Now researchers from the University of Aberdeen said the vaccine “may also protect against serious pregnancy-related complications”.

The new study, the first of its kind, examined pregnancy complications and vaccination rates among 9,200 women from Aberdeen between 2006 and 2020.

Incidences of pre-eclampsia, water breaking early and bleeding after 24 weeks were significantly reduced in women who had been vaccinated against the virus, according to the study, which has been published in the European Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Reproductive Biology.

Researchers from the University of Aberdeen and NHS Grampian examined information from the Aberdeen Maternity and Neonatal Databank.

Women who had taken the HPV vaccine were 48% less likely to see their waters break preterm and before labour, had 62% lower odds of pre-eclampsia and saw a 29% reduction in odds in pre-birth haemorrhage.

“We know from previous research that if the pregnant mother had previously had HPV infection, or previously undergone treatment to the cervix for precancerous changes, they were at an increased risk of pregnancy complications such as preterm birth,” said Dr Andrea Woolner, senior clinical lecturer at the University of Aberdeen and honorary consultant obstetrician and early pregnancy lead at NHS Grampian.

“So we wanted to know if having the HPV vaccine, reducing the likelihood of HPV infection and thereby the need for cervical treatments, would reduce the chances of some of these pregnancy complications.

“We found that women vaccinated against HPV had better outcomes than those who were not vaccinated for several common pregnancy complications.

“This reinforces the importance of uptake of the HPV vaccine before the age of 15 years. Not only does the HPV vaccine protect against cancer – we have found in our research, that the vaccine may also protect against serious pregnancy-related complications.”

Dr Maggie Cruickshank, emeritus professor at the University of Aberdeen and consultant gynaecologist at NHS Grampian added: “Vaccinating boys alongside girls enhances herd immunity, significantly reducing the risk of HPV-related cancers in all genders and supporting healthier pregnancies in the future.

“These new findings also open the door to exploring additional benefits of the HPV vaccine for men.”