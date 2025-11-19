Holly Willoughby’s media company has winding-up petition dismissed

Holly Willoughby’s media company has had winding-up proceedings against it dismissed at a specialist insolvency court.

Roxy Media, the media production and management firm directed by the TV presenter and her husband, Dan Baldwin, was issued with a winding-up petition by His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC) in January which could have led to the business being shut down.

A hearing in April at the Insolvency and Companies Court (ICC), a specialist court within the High Court, heard the firm owed £377,000 in tax, which had been reduced from an unknown amount.

The court then heard in July that the company was seeking to take the case to a tax tribunal, but no details were given as to what the challenge concerned.

The case returned to court on Wednesday, where Chief ICC Judge Nicholas Briggs dismissed the petition at the request of HMRC.

Charlotte Cooke, for HMRC, said: “The debt is now being dealt with in a tribunal appeal and no date has been set for that, so in the circumstances we simply ask for the petition to be dismissed.”

No-one made representations on behalf of Roxy Media in court during the minute-long hearing.

Willoughby set up the company with her husband to specialise in managing media clients.

Records at Companies House indicate she was appointed as a director of the company in 2014 and Mr Baldwin in 2008.

The presenter is best known for previously fronting ITV daytime show This Morning and Dancing On Ice.