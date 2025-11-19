Harry ‘loves boldly’ and ‘has childlike wonder and playfulness’ – Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed she was drawn to her husband, the Duke of Sussex’s, “childlike wonder and playfulness” in a revealing interview about her family life.

Meghan also told Harper’s Bazaar she appreciates spending more time with her children because she can work from home.

In the cover interview for the magazine, Meghan told of her relationship with Harry, whom she has been with for nine years, saying “he loves me so boldly, fully, and he also has a different perspective because he sees media that I wouldn’t”.

The former Suits actress, 44, said: “No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he’s always going to make sure that he has my back.

“You have someone who just has this childlike wonder and playfulness. I was so drawn to that, and he brought that out in me.”

She told the magazine that Harry’s “playfulness” has “translated into every part of our life” – even to business.

“I want us to play and have fun and explore and be creative,” Meghan said in the interview, published on Wednesday.

The duchess, who on the same day released the trailer for the Christmas special of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, also gave insight into life as a mother to young children.

Meghan and Harry, who stepped down as working royals and moved to California in 2020, have two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

The duchess said: “My office is right by the kitchen, and I love that I can work from home,” she said. “It’s a great luxury.

“(Lilibet) comes and sits on my lap when I’m in the middle of the meeting, whether it’s about P(rofit) and L(oss) for my brand or it’s about something creative.”

The 44-year-old said her boundaries became stronger when she came into the public eye.

“You find different ways to protect yourself, whether that’s self-preservation or it’s just growing up,” she told the magazine.

The duchess also said she gives herself grace when she makes mistakes in business, though she did not elaborate on what errors she has made.

Meghan said: “I’m a mom with kids at that age where they are constantly learning something new.

“I watch them face things that feel completely insurmountable every day. But you can remember and say, ‘I know it seems really hard right now, but trust me, that’s going to come so easily soon.’

“I can give myself the same grace as a founder. There’s no such thing as perfect. I, too, get to make mistakes.”

The Duke of Sussex is set to make his first appearance in Meghan’s Netflix series when the festive edition airs on December 3.

Harry has not yet featured in the programme but appears briefly in a 65-second trailer when he and the duchess share a kiss in a kitchen.

The show, which sees Meghan offer hosting tips while she cooks with celebrity friends, was savaged by critics following its release in March.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex secured a lucrative contract with Netflix, thought to be worth more than 100 million dollars (£74 million), in 2020, after their exit from being senior working royals.

Harry and Meghan announced they had signed a new “multi-year, first-look deal for film and television projects” with the streaming platform in August.

Meghan described the deal as “an incredible sign of the strength of our partnership”, despite rumours the streaming giant may be pivoting away from her and Harry.