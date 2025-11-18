Yellow weather warning continues in Scotland, covering most of the country

Cold weather warnings are coming into force across Scotland as icy conditions continue.

The Met Office has yellow weather warnings across almost all of Scotland, with the exception of some parts of the east and west coast, and Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The warnings are for ice and snow, some of which end on Wednesday. Warnings remain for north Scotland and the Hebrides until Thursday.

There are no further warnings for the remainder of the week.

Travel delays and impassable pavements and cycle paths are expected, the Met Office said, and power cuts, risk of injury, and public transport cancellations.

Rural communities may also be cut off.

On Tuesday rain will move south-east throughout the day, often falling on freezing surfaces and creating icy patches in the morning.

Snow is expected on hills above 300 metres.

The Met Office said: “Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.

“If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

Widespread cold and some wintry hazards are expected across the UK throughout the week.

The coldest night since March was recorded on Saturday when temperatures dropped to minus 7C in Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands.

Ferry operator CalMac said on X that a number of its services have been cancelled, and railway operator Scotrail advised travellers to take care.