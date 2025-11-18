Woman dead and man injured following incident outside Cork property

A woman has died and a man is in a serious condition following a reported assault outside a property in Cork.

A man has been arrested following the incident outside the residence in Shrewsbury Downs, Ballinlough, on Monday night at around 9.15pm.

A gardai spokesperson said: “A male in his 60s and a female in her late 50s, were brought to Cork University Hospital for treatment of critical injuries, where the female was subsequently pronounced deceased.

“The male remains in a serious, but stable condition.

“A male in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Cork city.”

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will carried out.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

The spokesperson said: “Anyone who was in the Shrewsbury Downs area of Ballinlough between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Monday 17th November 2025 and who may have camera footage (including home security and dash-cam footage) is asked to provide this footage to investigating Gardai.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”