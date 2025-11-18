Man killed ex-partner’s sister and children in ‘revenge’ house fire, trial told

A man who allegedly attempted to murder his former partner ended up killing her sister and her three children in a “catastrophic” house fire, prosecutors have told a jury.

Sharaz Ali was “motivated by jealousy and fuelled by drink and drugs” when he set fire to the home of Bryonie Gawith and her three small children in the early hours of August 21 last year, a trial heard.

Prosecutors say Ali went to the house, on Westbury Road, Bradford, intending to “take revenge” on his former partner, Bryonie Gawith’s sister Antonia Gawith, who was also staying there at the time.

Doncaster Crown Court jurors heard Ali and his associate, Calum Sunderland, forced their way into the house before Ali poured petrol around inside and set it alight.

Antonia Gawith managed to escape but Bryonie Gawith, 29, and her children Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle died in the blaze.

Ali, 40, of no fixed address, and Sunderland, 26, of Calton Street, Keighley, are charged with murdering the family as well as attempting to murder Antonia Gawith.

Emergency services in Westbury Road, Bradford, following a house fire where four people, including three children, died (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mohammed Shabir, 45, who had been due to go on trial with them, died of a heart attack last month after collapsing in prison.

Opening the case to jurors on Tuesday, prosecutor David Brooke KC said the men drove from Keighley to Bradford just before 2am, stopping to buy a seven-litre can of petrol on the way.

He told jurors that ring doorbell footage captured Ali telling Sunderland, who was carrying the petrol and a lighter, to “kick the door in”, which he did before running back to the car.

Mr Brooke said Ali went inside, poured petrol in the house and set a light to it.

The prosecutor said: “Sharaz Ali was himself caught by his own actions and was later pulled out of the house by the police badly injured.”

Jurors heard Sunderland and Mohammed Shabir, who was driving, fled the scene in Shabir’s car back to Bradford.

Mr Brooke said: “The main mover in what happened was plainly Sharaz Ali.

“Motivated by jealousy and fuelled by drink and drugs, it is obvious that he decided to take revenge on his ex-partner Antonia regardless of the potential consequences for others.

“We, the prosecution, say that when you look at what he did there is only one sensible conclusion that can be reached.

“That he went to the house at 2am intending to kill at least Antonia Gawith by burning the house down.

“Tragically, he killed her sister and three small children.”

Jurors heard Ali and Antonia were together for about seven years in an “abusive relationship exacerbated by his drinking”.

Mr Brooke said Bryonie had encouraged her sister to leave Ali on several occasions.

The court heard that Antonia decided to separate from Ali while she was on holiday with Bryonie and her children in August last year, after he phoned her whilst drunk and caused “yet another argument”.

Mr Brooke said she agreed to stay with her sister for a few days while Ali moved out of her home.

He told the court Ali “was not happy about the break-up” and continued to call and text her over the next few days, sometimes becoming “aggressive” towards Antonia and her sister.

On the night of the fire, Ali spoke to Sunderland on the phone before texting Antonia just after midnight to ask what time she finished work, later sending her more aggressive messages.

Ali and Sunderland deny the charges and the trial continues.