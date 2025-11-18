Girl, 11, dies in ‘unexplained’ circumstances after being taken unwell

An 11-year-old girl has died after being taken unwell in a Scottish town, police said.

Officers received a report that the girl had been taken unwell in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, at 11.40am on Monday.

Police Scotland said the girl had been taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow on Sunday and died the next day.

The force said her death is being treated as “unexplained” and it is investigating.