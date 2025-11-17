Reed to give ‘default yes’ to housing developments near train stations

Housing developments near stations will receive a “default yes” from planners as the Government aims to meet its pledge of building 1.5 million homes.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed is set to announce changes to planning rules that will make it easier to build on sites within 15 minutes’ walk of “well-connected” train and tram stations, including on green belt land.

The change, which involves amending the National Planning Policy Framework, is part of a series of measures expected to be announced by Mr Reed on Tuesday.

Steve Reed said the changes would help ‘get Britain building’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

Other proposals include allowing ministers to intervene if local councils intend to reject applications for large housing developments and removing some organisations from the list of bodies applicants are required to consult.

Mr Reed said: “I promised we’d get Britain building and that’s exactly what we are doing.

“But it has to be the right homes in the right places and nearby transport links are a vital part of that.”

Labour’s manifesto promised to build 1.5 million homes by the next election in a bid to tackle the housing crisis.

But with the most recent figures showing 231,300 new homes had been built between last year’s election and September this year, the Government needs to pick up the pace to meet its target.

Mr Reed said his announcement on Tuesday included “stronger powers” to deal with councils that “drag their feet” on approving new homes.

Under his proposals, local authorities that intend to refuse planning permission to developments of more than 150 homes will have to inform the Government, giving ministers the final say on whether a proposal is approved.

Organisations including Sport England, The Gardens Trust and Theatres Trust could also be removed from the list of bodies that have to be consulted by law on planning applications.

Mr Reed said this would “streamline” the planning process and “cut back delays”.

Sam Richards, chief executive of pro-growth campaign group Britain Remade, said plans for a “default yes” to developments on “underused” sites near train stations was “a no-brainer”.

He said: “For years, the planning system has blocked new homes in exactly the places people most want to live. Building in well-connected areas means shorter commutes, stronger city and town centres, and more young people finally able to afford a home.”

Shadow housing minister David Simmonds said: “It’s clear Britain needs more homes. But instead of trying to work with local communities to deliver homes people actually want, Labour are trying to railroad through unpopular developments.

“As their 1.5 million homes target becomes another broken promise and housebuilding collapses in cities like London, Labour have reached for another top-down policy that rides roughshod over local people. So much for their promise to empower communities.”