Popeyes plans more UK restaurants as it reaches 100 sites

Chicken chain Popeyes has said it plans to keep launching new stores at pace across the UK ahead of the opening of its 100th restaurant.

The US-founded chain launched in the UK in 2021 but has rapidly grown on the back of soaring consumer demand for fried chicken, particularly boosted by the growing popularity of chicken as a source of protein.

Next week, the business, which is backed by private equity firm TDR Capital, will open its 100th location in London Bridge station.

The 3,000-square foot site at the busy commuter station will take the business to 27 sites across London.

Tom Crowley, chief executive officer of Popeyes UK (Popeyes/UK)

Bosses have said the opening is part of a strategy to target more travel hubs in its continued growth plans.

Popeyes has opened 45 restaurants so far this year and expects this to be near 50 by the end of 2025.

Tom Crowley, chief executive officer of Popeyes UK, told the PA news agency that there is “no public target” for new restaurants but that he believes it can “keep opening at a similar pace” next year.

“We’ve had success across the country as well as in London because I think people have really appreciated the authenticity of the brand,” he said.

“We’ve been able to grow quicker than we first anticipated but there are still plenty of opportunities, so I can’t see a reason why we can’t keep opening at a similar pace.

“I think there are definitely opportunities in greater London but not just there by any means.”

It comes amid a flurry of activity for chicken brands in the UK, partly driven by the launch of a raft of US chains into the UK, including Popeyes.

Popeyes is well known for its chicken sandwich products (Popeyes/PA)

Rival Wingstop UK, which was bought for around £400 million late last year, has also rapidly expanded in recent years, while other competitors including Dave’s Hot Chicken and Chick-fil-A have entered the market.

Mr Crowley shrugged off suggestions the UK could be reaching “peak chicken” and said he believes there is still a strong opportunity for further growth.

“I often hear this question as to when we will reach peak chicken, but I think continued rise in demand for customers shows that there is plenty of room to grow.

“And if you look at the US for example, they have around double the number of chicken restaurants per head than we do here, so there is still potential for more in the market.”