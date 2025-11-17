Asylum seekers will not view Ireland more favourably than UK – minister

Asylum seekers will not view Ireland “more favourably” than the UK, according to aims set out by the Irish Justice Minister.

Jim O’Callaghan made the comment after the UK Home Secretary announced sweeping changes designed to reduce the UK’s attractiveness to asylum seekers.

Mr O’Callaghan said they could result in changes to the flow of asylum seekers between the UK and Ireland.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said: “I am committed to ensuring that Ireland is not viewed more favourably than the UK by those seeking to claim asylum.

“Consequently, I will closely monitor the changes proposed by the UK Government and will respond to those proposals having considered them fully and discussed them with government colleagues.”

He will be publishing a new International Protection Bill to reform Ireland’s asylum system later this year.

He said “any necessary changes arising from the UK’s change of policy” can be included in that Bill.

Among the UK measures there will be no automatic right to family reunion for refugees under core protection.

Mr O’Callaghan said he had directed a review of Ireland’s rules on family reunification before the changes announced by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

He said proposals on the matter would be brought to Cabinet “shortly”.