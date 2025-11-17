Aquarium owners pledge to listen to ‘constructive ideas’ about captive penguins

The owners of Sea Life London Aquarium have pledged to listen to “constructive ideas” about the care of their gentoo penguins after a campaign against the birds’ captivity.

Merlin Entertainments, which runs the aquarium in central London, said it would hold conversations with a diverse mix of people concerned about the welfare of the 15 penguins held in an indoor enclosure at the site.

The move comes after 75 MPs joined animal welfare activists calling for the release of the penguins “trapped in a basement without sunlight or fresh air” in the riverside attraction a short walk from Parliament.

Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum signed an open letter to Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds calling for an urgent review into the welfare of the birds.

Campaigners have called for the penguins to be released (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The group of MPs asked her to “consider whether the penguins should be relocated to a more suitable facility better aligned with their behavioural, ecological and physiological needs”.

Merlin Entertainments, which runs the Sea Life London Aquarium, said its team of animal welfare specialists and aquarists cared for the penguins in their enclosure every day to make sure they were healthy and thriving, and the enclosure was on the ground floor and not the basement.

A spokesperson from the Merlin Entertainments’ conservation, welfare and education team said the enclosure replicates the penguin’s natural habitat.

They said: “This includes climate-controlled temperature and filtered fresh air to ensure they remain healthy.

“These conditions can’t easily be replicated outdoors, creating a potential risk to their health.

“Releasing them into the wild simply isn’t a safe option for these penguins, who have always lived in human care.”

The spokesperson added: “We recognise that some groups and individuals feel strongly that a different approach is needed. We hear that and we respect it.

“And that’s why we’re taking steps to broaden the conversation.

“We’re doing this through conversations with a diverse mix of people who have raised concerns, because we genuinely want to listen, learn and understand their perspectives.

The penguins live in a climate-controlled enclosure in the attraction close to Parliament (Ben Whitley/PA)

“As part of this, we will welcome constructive ideas – and carefully consider the practical implications of any suggestions.”

Campaign groups, specialists and political representatives are among those expected to be invited for facilitated one-to-one and group discussions.

The company’s spokesperson said: “Our commitment is to do what’s best for these penguins.

“This is a complex issue and any alternative has to guarantee the same high standard of health and wellbeing which they currently have.

“We must continue to rely on expert advice, but we are also committed to involving a wider range of voices to help shape our future decisions.”

A petition by campaign group Freedom For Animals calling for the penguins to be moved into a better facility has received more than 37,000 signatures.

The campaign has received the backing of musician-turned-environmentalist Feargal Sharkey, as well as naturalist and TV presenter Chris Packham, who attended a protest outside the aquarium last month and called it “a blight on the reputation of London’s attractions”.

Merlin Entertainments is co-run by Blackstone Group, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Kirkbi, the investment arm of the Lego family.

The British theme park giant owns a wide range of attractions across the UK, including Alton Towers, Legoland Windsor, Madame Tussauds, Thorpe Park, and Chessington World of Adventures.