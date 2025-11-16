Several dead and others injured in Co Louth crash

Several people have died and others injured in a two-car crash in Co Louth.

The crash happened on the L3168 in the townland of Gibstown in Dundalk shortly after 9pm on Saturday.

Gardai said there were “a number of fatalities” and that some people have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The vehicles and the bodies remain at the scene.

The L3168 is closed between the N52 and the R171, which is preserved pending a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Traffic diversions are in place.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses.