Search ends for UK Navy crew member off north-west coast of Ireland

The search for a missing UK Navy crew member off the north-west coast of Ireland has ended and they have not been found, the Ministry of Defence has said.

The Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) Tidesurge crew member was last seen at about 10.30pm on Friday.

A large-scale multi-agency search has been taking place in the sea off the north-west coast between Tory Island, Co Donegal, and Eagle Island, Co Mayo.

No further details have been released about the crew member and their family has requested privacy.

On Sunday Defence Secretary John Healey said: “After an extensive search, it is with deep sadness that we confirm the missing crew member of RFA Tidesurge has not been found.

“My thoughts are with their family during this tragic time, as well as their fellow crew members.

“I am hugely grateful to the Irish authorities, the RNLI, Royal Air Force and Royal Navy who have responded rapidly to this incident and have worked tirelessly on the search.”

The Irish Coast Guard received a distress call from a UK naval support vessel before 9am on Saturday.

A search and rescue operation was launched immediately after the serviceperson was declared missing.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “After an extensive search for a missing crew member of a Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) ship’s company, the individual has not been found, and the search has now ended.

“The individual’s family have been informed, and an investigation is now under way into the incident.

“No other individuals have been harmed or reported missing.”

The Irish Coast Guard, Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, RNLI and Irish authorities were involved in the search, which was co-ordinated by the the Irish Coast Guard maritime rescue sub centre at Malin.

The search from the air was carried out by the Coast Guard’s fixed-wing plane Rescue 120F, based in Shannon airport; Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118, based in Sligo; and the Irish Air Corps plane, CASA 284, Ireland’s Department of Transport previously said.

There was also a search co-ordinated at sea by the UK naval support vessel and three RNLI all weather lifeboats based at Ballyglass, Arranmore Island and Lough Swilly, it added.