Scottish Government criticises Labour stance on immigration

The Scottish Government has criticised Labour’s stance on immigration as new proposals are set to be revealed.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood described her “moral mission” to reform the asylum system during an appearance on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

Ms Mahmood will set out reforms to the UK’s asylum system in the House of Commons on Monday aimed at making Britain a less attractive destination for illegal migrants and making it easier to remove them from the UK.

She is set to revoke the statutory legal duty to provide asylum-seeker support, introduced in 2005 via EU law, meaning housing and weekly allowances will no longer be guaranteed for asylum seekers.

Changes also expected to be announced include requiring judges to prioritise public safety over migrants’ rights to a family life.

Asylum is reserved to the UK Government but the Scottish Government is responsible for access to essential services like healthcare and education to enable the integration of refugees and asylum seekers into communities.

Holyrood Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville called for “collaborative working” with the Scottish Government and local authorities, warning the situation in Glasgow was already “unsustainable” that she was “deeply concerned” the plans would “push people into destitution”.

Ms Somerville said: “We are aware the Home Office will be setting out proposed reforms on asylum. I am deeply concerned these changes will push more people, including families with children, into poverty, while increasing homelessness and destitution.

“The UK Government has an international duty and legal obligation to protect those fleeing violence and persecution around the world.

“The Scottish Government has long-called for collaborative working with the Home Office to ensure families do not have to experience homelessness.

“It is vital that the Home Office work constructively with Scottish local authorities and third-sector partners to ensure any plans developed recognise Scottish interests and avoid placing greater financial pressure on councils such as Glasgow, where the situation is unsustainable.

“Scotland welcomes refugees and people seeking asylum but it is vital that the Home Office provides those who are most in need of support with the proper assistance to start to rebuild their lives.”

On Sunday, Pete Wishart, the SNP’s depute leader at Westminster, said “the fundamental problem is not asylum seekers … it is the mess Westminster has made of immigration policy” and accused Labour of “dancing to Nigel Farage’s tune”.

Mr Wishart said: “It is outrageous that Labour is considering kicking people out who have been in the country for up to 20 years.

People take part in a Stand Up To Racism counter protest outside the Cladhan Hotel in Falkirk, which is housing asylum seekers (Lesley Martin/PA)

“That would mean families torn apart, communities destabilised and people denied the chance to contribute – and Labour can’t even offer reassurance to Ukrainians who have become part of every community across the country.

“Prices are soaring, wages are stagnating and households are at breaking point, but Labour’s primary focus is on fighting each other and pandering to Nigel Farage.

“The fundamental problem is not asylum seekers, refugees and immigrants – it is the mess Westminster has made of immigration policy and the massive inequality that exists in the UK.

“The Westminster system is broken, and with the rise of Nigel Farage and his toxic agenda things are only going to get worse.”

Scottish Greens MSP Maggie Chapman, who represents north east Scotland, said: “This is another vile and contemptible attack on fundamental human rights from a Labour Party who has clearly lost its moral compass.

“It is not illegal to seek asylum and refuge here in the UK – no matter the circumstances. What Shabana Mahmood is suggesting would essentially criminalise anyone who needs our help or safety.

“Whether a country is deemed safe or not does not dictate whether the individual seeking sanctuary will be safe there. Victims of trafficking may never be safe to return home, especially if the perpetrators of violence towards them are known to them, such as family members or local gangs.

“The Home Office is no longer fit for purpose. An institution that handles immigration should do so with compassion, empathy and respect, not act as vile, dismissive bullies.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.