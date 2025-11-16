Safari park successfully operates on 500kg giraffe in high-risk procedure

A Bedfordshire safari park has successfully performed high-risk surgery on a 500kg giraffe with a rare knee condition.

Woburn Safari Park said one of its tallest residents, the Nubian giraffe Sahara, is recovering well following the complex procedure which required a specialist team of vets.

Sahara had developed a kneecap condition called “locking stifle”, causing her leg to lock and severely limiting her mobility.

Vets turned to equine medicine for means to treat Sahara before performing the surgery in early October – a first for the park and a step forward in the field of giraffe care, Woburn Safari Park said on Sunday.

Sahara is back on her feet (Woburn Safari Park/PA)

“This was one of the most complex cases we’ve tackled,” said Nathalie Wissink-Argilaga, head vet at Woburn Safari Park.

“With no precedent in giraffes, we adapted a technique used in horses to stabilise Sahara’s joint and give her the best chance of recovery.”

Operating on a giraffe is a significant challenge, with the large mammal’s unique anatomy making anaesthesia “unpredictable”, the park said.

Lying down for extended periods of time can also compromise the animal’s blood circulation and cause life-threatening complications.

To minimise risk during the surgery, the veterinary team prepared a deep hay bed and supported Sahara’s neck with a wooden board.

They also used blindfolds and earplugs to reduce stress.

Keepers massaged her neck throughout the hour-long procedure to maintain circulation.

The surgery involved a minimally invasive tendon-splitting technique to prevent the joint from locking.

The specialist team included Woburn’s zoo vets, an equine surgeon and imager from Rossdales Equine Hospital, a veterinary anaesthetist from Cambridge Vet School and Woburn’s dedicated animal keeper team.

Several vets were involved in the surgery ((Laura Ross/Woburn Safari Park/PA)

“Following her surgery, Sahara was quickly back on her feet – a moment of joy for the dedicated veterinary and keeper teams who supported her throughout,” Woburn Safari Park said.

“Her recovery continues to progress well, with careful monitoring of her movement, behaviour, and rest.

“Thanks to the expertise and commitment of the team, Sahara has returned to her familiar, confident self.

“The procedure marks an important step in ensuring her long‑term wellbeing and may inform future approaches to giraffe joint care.”