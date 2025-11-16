British aircraft carrier to be placed under direct Nato command, Healey says

Britain’s aircraft carrier the HMS Prince of Wales has been placed under Nato command in a European first, as two senior ministers visit Italy to mark the occasion.

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier, one of two in service – and its advanced F-35 fighter jets, are now committed to Nato exercise in the Mediterranean, Defence Secretary John Healey has announced.

He and Yvette Cooper, the Foreign Secretary, are on Monday visiting Naples where they will host their Italian counterparts onboard the ship.

Defence Secretary John Healey and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper (PA)

The move for the first time means that Nato will have a carrier strike group under its command: a group of vessels which includes HMS Prince of Wales, its support ships, and an advanced fleet of F-35 fighter jets.

The F-35s have already been taking part in a joint exercise with Italian jets, Nato Exercise Falcon Strike.

Mr Healey insisted that placing the carrier strike group under Nato command was an example of the UK’s “Nato-first” plan, set out in the Strategic Defence Review earlier this year.

That plan called for the UK to move towards being ready to fight a war, and centre its preparations in Europe, and on arming the Western alliance’s joint forces.

The Defence Secretary added: “We are in a new era of threat that demands a new era for defence. Our strength comes from hard power and strong alliances, so it is fitting to mark this moment alongside one of our closest Nato allies in Italy.

“Their F-35s have been operating from the carrier to demonstrate the deep partnership between our militaries.”

Mr Healey and Ms Cooper will hold talks with Italian defence minister Guido Crosetto and foreign minister Antonio Tajani, on board HMS Prince of Wales as it sits off the coast of Naples.

Efforts to bolster Europe against Russia, and to counter hybrid threats to the continent’s security, will be at the heart of the discussions.

The UK carrier strike group will then take part in a major Nato exercise called Neptune Strike, testing the alliance’s ability to strike targets at sea, as well as to launch jets from aircraft carriers, and make amphibious landings.

Foreign Secretary Ms Cooper said “partnerships we build abroad make us stronger at home”.

She added: “With Italy we are developing the fighter jets of the future, supporting thousands of British jobs, and delivering security for Nato in the Mediterranean and across Europe.

“These joint exercises in the Bay of Naples are the clearest demonstration of how the UK is working with our allies to keep our continent safe, deterring our adversaries and enhancing our ability to respond together to emerging threats.”

The carrier strike group’s return to the Mediterranean follows five months in the Indo-Pacific.

There it took part in drills with allies including Japan, Australia and India.

As well as Italy, its latest tour will see British forces work alongside those from Greece, Albania and Spain.