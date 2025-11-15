Train worker who protected passengers during mass stabbing leaves hospital

A train crew member seriously injured while protecting passengers during a mass stabbing has been discharged from hospital.

Samir Zitouni, known as Sam, was working on board the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train from Doncaster to London when the attack happened in Cambridgeshire on November 1.

LNER said the 48-year-old, who has worked for the firm for more than 20 years, has been credited with helping to save multiple lives after passengers came under threat.

The scene at Huntingdon train station in Cambridgeshire after the incident (Joe Giddens/PA)

In an update on Saturday, British Transport Police said Mr Zitouni was now able to continue his recovery at home.

“Samir Zitouni had been in a critical condition having suffered multiple injuries, and thanks to the efforts of NHS medical staff he’s been able to be discharged from hospital today,” a statement said.

His family said: “We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the public, and very touched by all the kind words about Sam’s brave actions on the night of the attack.

“While we are really happy to have him home, he still has a significant recovery ahead and we would now like to be left in privacy to care for him as a family.”

Mr Zitouni’s role is customer experience host, which largely involves providing onboard catering.

The attack is understood to have started shortly after the train left Peterborough station.

Passengers pulled the emergency alarms on the LNER service.

A forensic investigator at Huntingdon train station in Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Train driver Andrew Johnson, who served in the Royal Navy for 17 years, contacted a signaller and requested an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon station.

Mr Zitouni was among 11 patients treated in hospital for injuries sustained during the attack.

Anthony Williams, 32, was remanded into custody at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on November 3 charged with 10 counts of attempted murder over the incident.

BTP gave Williams’s address as Langford Road, Peterborough.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on December 1.