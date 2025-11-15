Storm Claudia flooding and downpours to continue as country braces for cold snap

The fallout from Storm Claudia is expected to continue, with more heavy rain and flooding forecast across much of England and Wales on Saturday.

A yellow warning for rain is in place until 6am covering central and northern England, as well as the South West and Wales, with more than 80 flood warnings issued by the Environment Agency.

A severe amber warning for rain had been in place until just before midnight on Friday in central parts of the country and Wales, which had more than 60% of the month’s rainfall at one rain gauge.

(PA Graphics)

Outbreaks of rain are likely to worsen flooding, particularly in parts of eastern England and Co Down in Northern Ireland, according to the Met Office.

The Environment Agency had issued 82 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, by late on Friday night, with a further 194 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible.

Downpours will quickly be replaced by a cold snap as the country braces for colder weather setting in from Sunday and into next week, which could bring snow and sleet to north-facing coasts and hills, the forecaster said.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a cold weather warning for parts of the Midlands and northern England from Monday.

Motorists drive through the rain on the M11 near Harlow in Essex on Friday (Joe Giddens/PA)

The worst of the rain from Storm Claudia was in southeast Wales, with 81.8mm of rain recorded at a rain gauge at Tafalog in Gwent – already 60% of the monthly November average for the region.

Areas in the north of England were flooded by the storm on Friday, with at least 17 properties affected, according to the Environment Agency.

Rail networks across England and Wales were disrupted by the weather, with heavy rain and flooding forcing a sweep of cancellations and delays.

Disruption is expected until Saturday and National Rail has advised travellers to check before they travel.

On the roads, the storm also hit rail replacement services, and roadside assistance companies reported a busy day with a high number of callouts on Friday.

The cold weather alert is in place from 8am on Monday November 17 until 8am on Friday November 21 and covers the East Midlands, West Midlands, North East, North West and Yorkshire and The Humber.

Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick said: “Overnight (on) Saturday and throughout the course of Sunday, we will start to see winds changing to be a bit more northerly, introducing a lot of Arctic air.

“Clouds will clear throughout the course of the day so it will allow for some sunshine, but with it, it’s going to be turning much colder.

“I think people are really going to notice a chill into Sunday and feeling cold in many areas.

“Things are starting to turn less stormy, a bit brighter, but it’s going to be feeling a lot colder and, as we head into next week, we’ll see a continuation of that.”