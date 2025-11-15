Search for UK navy crew member under way off north-west coast of Ireland

A multi-agency search is under way off the north-west coast of Ireland for a missing UK navy crew member.

Ireland’s Department of Transport said in a statement that the crew member was last seen at around 10.30pm on Friday.

It said the Irish Coast Guard received a distress call from a UK naval support vessel before 9am on Saturday.

The Irish Coast Guard, the Irish Air Corps, the RNLI, the naval vessel and others are involved in the search.

“The Irish Coast Guard’s Marine Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Malin Head received a distress alert from a UK Naval support vessel just before 9am this morning.

“The alert was for a missing crew member on board, last seen at approximately 10:30pm last night.

“The vessel was located north of Tory Island when the alert was raised.

“Malin Head Coast Guard are co-ordinating a search for the missing crew member in the sea off the northwest coast between Tory Island, Co Donegal and Eagle Island, Co Mayo.

“The search from the air is being conducted by the Coast Guard’s fixed-wing plane Rescue 120F, based in Shannon airport; Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118, based in Sligo; and the Irish Air Corps plane, CASA 284.

“A search is also being co-ordinated at sea by the UK Naval support vessel and three RNLI all weather lifeboats based at Ballyglass, Arranmore Island and Lough Swilly.

“Other vessels of opportunity are also involved in the search.”