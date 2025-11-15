Power outages reported across Ireland after Storm Claudia

Power outages have been reported nationwide and floods have hit some areas after Storm Claudia moved over the island of Ireland.

Thousands of homes and businesses were without power on Saturday morning as rain weather warnings lifted.

A status orange rain warning was place for counties Dublin, Wexford and Wicklow until 8am on Saturday, while a status yellow rain warning was in place in 10 other counties, mostly along the east and south coasts.

Weather forecaster Met Eireann warned people to be alert for “significant” flooding and hazardous travelling conditions.

Keith Leonard, national director for Fire and Emergency Management, said local authorities had been preparing since Thursday for heavy rainfall.

He said a risk of flooding would remain after the weather alerts lifted, as water levels could still rise, and that fallen leaves clogging drains were a “complicating factor”.

Stena Line said that some ferry services on Friday had been cancelled due to adverse weather.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow-level rain warning is in place in counties Armagh and Down until noon on Saturday, bringing a risk of flooding and hazardous travelling conditions.