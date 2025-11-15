Man spotted clinging to hull of capsized vessel rescued

A man has been rescued after his cabin cruiser capsized and he was spotted clinging to its upturned hull.

Several members of the public dialled 999 to raise the alarm after noticing the man in difficulty around 100 metres off Holborn Head near Scrabster in Caithness, Scotland, at around 2pm on Saturday.

The Coastguard said that Thurso RNLI all-weather lifeboat went to the scene and rescued the man.

It is thought the man, who was not wearing a lifejacket, was in the water for 20-30 minutes.

Coastguard Helicopter 851 from Inverness and Coastguard teams from Thurso and Duncansby Head also went to the scene.

The man was taken to Caithness General Hospital by ambulance.