Major incident declared after flooding in Wales

A major incident has been declared in South Wales after “severe and widespread flooding” was brought on by the “devastating” impact of Storm Claudia.

It comes as a yellow alert for cold weather for a large part of England has been issued from Monday.

Emergency services and local teams have been carrying out rescues, evacuations, welfare checks and moving Friday’s storm-hit residents to safe places since the incident was declared in Monmouth at 1.30am on Saturday, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

In a statement, the Welsh Government said: “Storm Claudia has caused significant flooding in parts of Wales overnight, which continues to affect homes, businesses, transport and energy infrastructure.

“If you are affected please follow official advice from NRW (Natural Resources Wales), emergency services and your local authority.”

Those who have been “working tirelessly in dreadful conditions to keep people” were thanked along with communities who are helping neighbours.

A call was also made to check on vulnerable neighbours.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has imposed four severe flood warnings amid fears there may be danger to life.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service area manager Matt Jones said: “This is a large-scale incident, and our crews and partners have been working tirelessly through the night and into today to help those affected.

“I want to thank everyone involved for the professionalism and care they continue to show in very difficult circumstances.”

Fast-moving water and blocked routes have created “challenging” conditions.

Gwent Police, Welsh Ambulance Services NHS University Trust (WAST), Sara (Severn Area Rescue Association), Mountain Rescue, the Coastguard, and colleagues from neighbouring fire and rescue services are involved in the operation.

The areas cover by flood warnings include: River Monnow at Watery Lane, Over Monnow; the River Wye at Monmouth defended areas; by the River Monnow at Forge Road and Osbaston; and the River Monnow at Skenfrith.

A racegoer struggles at Cheltenham Racecourse on Friday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Monmouthshire County Council reported a number of road closures and urged people not to drive.

A spokesman said: “Due to the severity of the flooding in Monmouth and the ongoing operation there, we would ask that people avoid trying to get into town or make unnecessary journeys at this time.”

National Rail also told passengers in England and Wales to check before they travel, saying some services could be disrupted.

It comes as Storm Claudia, which brought heavy downpours that battered parts of England and Wales on Friday, is set to be replaced with below-freezing temperatures as a yellow alert for cold weather was issued.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued the cold weather warning for parts of the Midlands and northern England from Monday, and the Environment Agency has warned flooding will continue throughout the weekend.

The cold weather alert is in place from 8am on Monday November 17 until 8am on Friday November 21 and covers the East Midlands, West Midlands, North East, North West and Yorkshire and The Humber.

Storm Claudia was named by the Spanish Meteorological Agency and brought heavy rain and strong winds to Spain and Portugal this week.