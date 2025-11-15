Autumn is a time for ‘reflection and refinement’, says Kate

The Princess of Wales has said autumn is a season for “reflection and refinement” and encouraged people to “embrace the beauty found in change”.

In her latest seasonal video as part of Kensington Palace’s quarterly Mother Nature series, Kate also describes it as a season of “deeper connection”.

The princess launched the series in spring as a celebration of the changing seasons across the UK.

In a personally signed caption to the post on social media, Kate said: “Autumn – a season of reflection, growth and deeper connection. Embrace the beauty found in change, as we prepare for winter’s rest. C”

Kate voices the video which was recorded at the beginning of October.

It features the princess trying her hand at outdoor cooking alongside chef Gill Meller and children from Farley Junior Academy in Luton, with the group sharing food and stories around a bonfire in Windsor Great Park.

The children are supported by the charity Go Beyond, which offers access to nature and residential trips for youngsters across the UK living in difficult circumstances.

Filming for the video also took place in Northern Ireland, which the princess visited with the Prince of Wales in October, including at Long Meadow Cider in Co Armagh and Mallon Farm in Co Tyrone.

Kate says: “As the days grow shorter and the shadows grow longer, the energy of summer withdraws into autumn. This is a season for reflection and refinement.

“Trees shed their canopies in preparation for winter, just as we too learn to let go of what is no longer needed.

“Through greater awareness of our inner and outer worlds, we can find clarity and purpose in what matters most, encouraging us to simply pay attention and listen.

“With the turning of the seasons, Mother Nature teaches us there is beauty to be found in change, impermanence and in letting go. These are the natural cycles of life.

“Whilst the blossoms fall and the colours fade, the roots grow deeper. Stronger.

“Let love be the root that holds us, the light that guides us, with hope, through change. Endure.”